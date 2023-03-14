Honouring a legend: The Ferrari GTO

The Ferrari GTO – or 288 GTO as this seminal supercar is also known – probably deserves more credit, even if it is venerated among serious collectors.

Easily mistaken for a Ferrari 308 GTB by less knowledgeable enthusiasts, often overlooked in favour of the closely related Ferrari F40 even by experts, the GTO is a perhaps under-appreciated yet pivotal model in the Maranello canon. Especially given this ‘Gran Turismo Omologata’ was the first to use the GTO moniker since Ferrari’s legendary 250 GTO and was born from a similarly uncompromising ethos.