Its naturally-aspirated V12 engine, designed by Aurelio Lampredi, finally gave Ferrari the upper hand against the then all conquering, supercharged Alfa Romeo. And now one of the works cars from the landmark race, the 1951 British Grand Prix, has emerged into the limelight once again.

Incredibly, one of the other Ferrari 375 cars in that epic contest, chassis number 5, driven by the legendary Alberto Ascari, survived. Given the importance of that model and of that particular race to the competition history of Ferrari, it was only fitting that a complete restoration of the car should be entrusted to the Classiche Department at Maranello.