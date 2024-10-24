Growing Fast

Shaw, 53, grew up in Texas and moved to Austin in 2000, years before buying his first Ferrari, a California. Since then, this once-sleepy college town, home to 52,000 students at the University of Texas, has become a tech megalopolis and America’s 11th-largest city. But “Keep Austin Weird” remains the city’s mantra. Shaw says residents remain fiercely protective of that eclectic, freewheeling vibe. “I saw people who were young at heart, a unique energy you have to experience to believe, and I fell in love.”

Shaw helps buck conformity by parking four Prancing Horse cars at his skyscraper condo downtown and taking high-revving trips to COTA. On these urban streets, the Monza’s otherworldly style elicits euphoric smiles and smartphone photos from the citizenry. “It has such a presence,” Shaw says of the Nero Daytona beauty with Grigio Alloy livery.

America’s first purpose-built F1 circuit, COTA added high-octane fuel to Austin’s boom times when it was completed in 2012. And Shaw, the red-bearded entrepreneur and owner of The Range at Austin – a shooting gallery and gun shop – figures half his Monza’s 1,500 miles have been logged on the 3.4-mile circuit. “It’s incredible to be able to run on the same track that F1 runs on,” he says.