Agnelli’s unique Ferrari

But not all of Agnelli’s one-offs were so utilitarian. In 1986, he commissioned a Spider version of the extant Ferrari Testarossa as an appropriate commemoration of his 20 years as the president of Fiat. Ferrari’s archives record work starting on the project on 27 February 1986, completion and delivery following four months later.

Although it was clearly never intended for series production, the Testarossa Spider was rigorously engineered by Ferrari, no mean feat when you consider the challenges of packaging a folding hood around a mid-mounted, 5.0-litre 12-cylinder engine. An extra button was secreted on the dashboard to electronically raise and lower a hoop to keep the soft-top in position.

This remarkable car features a further technical novelty in the form of a unique Valeo transmission, that allowed the driver to use the car either as a regular three-pedal five-speed manual or, at the push of another button, an automatic (the clutch pedal would retract – a similar system would appear on the F40 Agnelli ordered next, and was an ingenious sop to an old leg injury).