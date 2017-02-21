Ferrari’s first racing hero

Some of the greatest names in motor racing have driven for Ferrari, but only one man can claim to have been the first, and that same individual was also the one who scored Ferrari’s inaugural victory. His name was Franco Cortese.

As the Company prepares to celebrate its 70th anniversary, his moment in the sun has invariably come around again. That Cortese is not as celebrated as the likes of Alberto Ascari, Mike Hawthorn, Peter Collins, Phil Hill or John Surtees – to name just a few of the big personalities from the earlier chapters of Ferrari’s history – is partly down to the fact that he was involved as the Company was taking its first faltering steps, but also that he is generally regarded as a talented “gentleman” driver in the pre and post-war era.

That is a misnomer. Oh, to have a competition CV as distinguished as his! Not least because Cortese, born in Oggebbio, Piedmont, in 1903, raced a remarkable variety of cars in a career that spanned four decades, from 1926 until 1958.