SF90 Stradale, the ultimate supercar

The system is not all-wheel drive all of the time: at speeds above 210km/h, the front axle disconnects, leaving the car rear-wheel drive only. The SF90 is the first Maranello car capable of driving in 100 per cent electric drive (ED) mode. You can travel up to 25km without the V8 engine ever turning a crankshaft, right up to a speed of 135km/h.

When the car is ED mode it is exclusively front-wheel drive, making this the first ever Ferrari capable of being powered by the front axle only. The new hybrid called for new thinking in many areas. As Paolo Valenti, Project Team Leader, explains: “The leap in performance is huge.

The challenges of developing so much innovation all in one go were equally huge – usually around 40 per cent of parts are newly developed; for the SF90 Stradale, it’s 90 per cent.” The design is innovative, too, but in discreet ways: at first glance, the body has the smooth and unadorned look so characteristic of Ferrari. But that belies the fact that the SF90 Stradale has the highest downforce, and the least aerodynamic drag, of any Prancing Horse series car ever.