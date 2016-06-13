The enduring allure of Le Mans

Le Mans is the world’s most bewitching motor race. It’s only when the sun sets and darkness envelops La Sarthe that the enormity of the challenge strikes you: 24 hours is a hell of a long time to race a car.

Ferrari heads into this weekend’s event with the 488 GTE having established an impressive lead in a closely fought class. The new car heralds the return of the Ferrari turbo engine, last seen in the early 1990s with the F40. The front and rear extractor profile provides more downforce, while the gearbox is transversal and both the suspension and brakes have been updated.

Absence from the LMP1 category may preclude an overall win for Ferrari in 2016, but Le Mans remains the scene of some of the Prancing Horse’s most spectacular competition wins. Nine of them, in fact.