Ferrari Roma: the “Nuova Dolce Vita”

The Prancing Horse’s new mid-front-engined 2+ coupé, the Ferrari Roma, was revealed during a dedicated event held in Rome’s historic Stadio dei Marmi in the presence of a select group of customers and international media. The car’s beautifully harmonious proportions and elegantly pure, balanced volumes are very much in line with the Ferrari mid-front-engined grand touring tradition.
To guarantee best-in-class performance whilst still retaining the stylistic purity of its bloodline, Ferrari’s engineers developed several leading-edge technologies, most notably a mobile rear spoiler integrated into the rear screen designed to retain the car’s formal elegance when retracted and guarantee enough downforce by automatically deploying at high speeds. Not only is the Ferrari Roma an icon of Italian design; it also represents the pinnacle of performance in this category, thanks to its turbo-charged V8 from the family of engines that has won the overall International Engine of the Year award four years running.
The 620cv engine is coupled with the new 8-speed DCT gearbox that was introduced on the SF90 Stradale. With its distinctive flair and style, perfect marriage of harmonious forms, timeless elegance and leading-edge technology, the Ferrari Roma is a contemporary representation of the carefree, pleasurable way of life that characterised Rome in the 1950s and ‘60s. The car, which offers all the finesse and refinement of that extraordinary period, is the ideal partner with which to live the Nuova Dolce Vita to the fullest.