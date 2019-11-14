Ferrari Roma: the “Nuova Dolce Vita”

To guarantee best-in-class performance whilst still retaining the stylistic purity of its bloodline, Ferrari’s engineers developed several leading-edge technologies, most notably a mobile rear spoiler integrated into the rear screen designed to retain the car’s formal elegance when retracted and guarantee enough downforce by automatically deploying at high speeds. Not only is the Ferrari Roma an icon of Italian design; it also represents the pinnacle of performance in this category, thanks to its turbo-charged V8 from the family of engines that has won the overall International Engine of the Year award four years running.