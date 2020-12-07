A perfect symbiosis

The imposing design of the Ferrari Portofino M also stands out alongside the masterpieces of modernist architecture that the city is teeming with, such as the Torre Velasca or the Palazzo Montecatini. And indeed, its spirit as a contemporary high-tech car is perfectly echoed by the new districts and skyscrapers of the Porta Nuova area, designed by the greatest architects of our time, from Stefano Boeri to Cesar Pelli. But above all, the Ferrari Portofino M gives pleasure, and makes driving pure fun, so what better destination to finish this tour than the Navigli, the canal area overlooked by a myriad of bars and restaurants where the Milanese love to amuse themselves in the evening?

A car and a city just waiting to be discovered.