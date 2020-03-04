GTC4Lusso skiing test

Sacha enthusiastically accepted the opportunity to test a Ferrari GTC4Lusso from Lyon to the ski resort of Méribel. Driving the GTC4 Lusso along 'home' roads that he knows perfectly he was able to appreciate the versatility of a car that can be driven in all conditions.

As a professional skier he first and foremost took advantage of the car's internal space that meant he had no problem storing his skiing equipment and luggage. Sacha was also very impressed by the double personality of the GTC4Lusso. He was able to appreciate its comfort and ease of driving, in both the Lyon traffic and on the motorway.