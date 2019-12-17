Cruising to Ferrari Land

There’s really only one way to get the full Ferrari driving experience, and that’s by getting behind the wheel of a Prancing Horse car. But, clearly, this is not an option for everyone.
However, there is more to Ferrari than ‘just’ the cars. The marque’s reputation - in motor racing as well as in terms of road car performance - its history, as well as the dedication of its designers and mechanics to make only the best of the best four-wheelers; all of these elements can be shared with fans who are not customers of the marque. And no place is this easier - and more enjoyable - than at Ferrari Land, the huge theme park near Barcelona, Spain.
Not to be confused with Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, this Prancing Horse playground is part of the PortAventura World resort on Spain’s Costa Dorada.
To get an idea of the attractions and thrills that await Maranello fans, we followed a group of friends as they took a spacious grand tourer - a GTC4Lusso - from Barcelona to Ferrari Land PortAventura.
Upon arrival, the first choice was which of the three areas - the ‘Ferrari Experience’, the rides and the shops - to explore first.
As the name implies, Ferrari Experience offers an interactive journey through the history of the Scuderia. The attraction also houses Racing Legends, a domed theatre that replicates the sensation of being part of an F1 race.
Then, of course, there are thrilling rides, including Red Force - which at 112 metres high is the tallest and fastest roller-coaster in Europe, with a 0-180kmh acceleration in five seconds - as well as a free-fall tower and a 570-metre ‘racetrack’, where friends can race mini Ferrari cars against each other. Those looking for a realistic F1 experience can get behind the wheel of a simulator or participate with friends in a pit stop simulation. And at the end of the day a stop in the shops is the best way to take home a souvenir for long-lasting memories.