Last year Ferrari Classiche celebrated its 15th anniversary. Since its inception in 2006, the department has dedicated itself to restoring, maintaining and authenticating Prancing Horses of all ages, including rare legends like the 412P that won at the 1967 24 Hours of Daytona and the 357 F1, the first Ferrari to win a Formula One race.
The Classiche department is located within the factory that saw Enzo Ferrari fire up the 125 S on March 12th, 1947, the first car to bear his name, setting the course for 75 years of Ferrari craftsmanship, dedication, tradition and innovation.
The original 'mascherone' from the 1953 Ferrari 500 Mondial
Essentially, this means they have access to the Ferrari Historical Archive, a perfectly preserved collection of the assembly sheets of every Ferrari produced since 1947. From these sheets they can ensure that not only is all restoration undertaken to exactly the same specifications was when a car was originally produced, but they can also use the blueprints to craft single engineering pieces for restoration projects that would otherwise be impossible to source.
There are fifteen Ferrari on display, some restored by the Classiche department itself, and all are true historical embodiments of the marque's sporting soul
The Ferrari Classiche is not open to the public, which makes the ‘Ferrari Forever’ exhibition a true one-off experience. All of the various aspects of the department’s unique work are here, from the Certificate of Authenticity (reserved for all Ferrari road cars, sports cars and prototypes over 20 years old) through to the maintenance undertaken by highly specialised technicians, with in-depth knowledge of the secrets of Ferrari engines and the unique features of each model.
The unique Grand Turismo 1956 250 GT Competizione Tour de France, by designer and coachbuilder Sergio Scaglietti, joins the limited edition 1959 250 GT Cabriolet by Pininfarina, the perfect example of a Ferrari aimed for glamorous destinations on the Côte d'Azur and California, as well as in the daily lives of leading actors and international jet-setters like Barbara Hutton.
In addition to the classic cars on display, there are examples of the extraordinary level of craftsmanship that flourished at Ferrari between the 1940s and the 1960s. At that time, to produce cars that were in line with the designer’s vision, coachbuilders would create a reference template to determine the vehicle’s final silhouette. The metal sheets used – mainly aluminium at Ferrari – were shaped by hand, and then “sewn” together. One such template is on display: the original “mascherone” from the 1953 Ferrari 500 Mondial.
To mark its 75th anniversary, “Ferrari Forever” tells the story of a tradition of excellence that transcends time – one that will continue to innovate and evolve into the future. It will also serve as a reminder that every Ferrari has the innate potential to become a future classic.