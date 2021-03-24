Unsung Heroes: Giancarlo Baghetti

Baghetti had first come to Enzo Ferrari’s attention with success in Italy’s 1960 Formula Junior series, a noted breeding ground for tomorrow’s stars. A patriotic man and keen to promote his promising young fellow countrymen, Enzo helped to set up a semi-works team that would occasionally enter one of the new Ferrari 156s for the youngster.

The next world championship race was the British Grand Prix at Aintree. The Ferraris dominated, its trio of seasoned drivers finishing 1-2-3 (Von Trips won from Phil Hill and Ginther). Baghetti crashed while 10th. Just after his Ferrari hit the bank, the course commentator memorably announced, ‘Baghetti is beaten at last!’.

He would never finish in the top three of a world championship Grand Prix again. The following year he once again drove for Ferrari, but 1962 was a poorer season for the Scuderia after Hill and the Scuderia took the Drivers’ and Constructors’ titles in ‘61. Baghetti’s best result was fourth in the championship-opening Dutch Grand Prix. He left Ferrari after 1962 and retired in 1968, aged just 33.

Unlike most F1 drivers, Baghetti achieved all his success at the beginning of his career. When he retired, he enjoyed life, working in a variety of roles from photographer to motorsport journalist. He died from cancer aged 60 in 1995. He remarked, in his later years, that perhaps he should have retired at the end of 1961. ‘Then everyone would have remembered me as a phenomenon.’