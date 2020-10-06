Ferrari dominates at Salon Privé

Richard Aucock
Salon Privé Week took place at Blenheim Palace, England, with all eras of Ferrari a major draw at Sir Winston Churchill’s birthplace
Classic Ferrari dominated the class winners at the Salon Privé 2020 Concours d’Elegance, an event held in the grounds of Sir Winston Churchill’s ancestral home, Blenheim Palace, in Oxfordshire, England.
Despite Covid-19 the event went ahead with a strong but socially-distanced audience, visitors being protected by a pioneering new track-and-trace app called Liber. The motto of the 2020 event was ‘Coming Together, Keeping Apart,” something respected by all visitors.
Running in late September, the showcase Concours d’Elegance event attracted a record-breaking entry – and Ferrari took a clean sweep on the podium.
Not only did a 1964 Ferrari 250 GT Lusso take the Passione Ferrari class prize, it also placed third in the Concours d’Elegance, behind a wonderful 1949 Ferrari 166 MM Touring Barchetta.
The vehicle named Best of Show was a 1931 ex-Scuderia Ferrari Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 Monza Spider by Zagato – a machine that was raced by Tazio Nuvolari, one of the most beloved racers of Enzo Ferrari.
Other owners of coveted Ferrari were also rewarded by the Salon Privé judges. A 1973 Dino 246 GTS took the Post-War Touring honours, and a 1991 Ferrari F40 was named the Classics of the Future winner.
A 1951 Ferrari 212 Export Vignale Barchetta was awarded Best Interior honours and a 1957 Ferrari 500 TRC took the Passione Corsa award.
Andrew Bagley, Chairman of Salon Privé, said: “My brother David and I would like to thank our Patron, His Grace, The Duke of Marlborough, the Blenheim Palace Operations Team, our incredible sponsors, automotive exhibitors, caterers, suppliers and our superb Salon Privé team for staging a world-class event in the most difficult of times.
“With an event 45% larger in physical size than last year, and some 93 entries in the Concours d’Elégance by AXA versus 61 last year, Salon Privé was able to raise its game this year beyond our wildest dreams.”