Rosso Ferrari

Enzo Ferrari is, famously, reputed to have said: “Ask a child to draw a car, and certainly he will draw it red.”

To develop that sentiment, when you think of a red sports car, your mind will almost certainly conjure up a Ferrari. After all, not only is red the definitive livery of Ferrari’s Formula One team, but it’s also by far the most popular colour chosen by clients. At its peak in the early 1990s, a remarkable 85 per cent of all Ferraris built were painted red. Even today, the figure is 40 per cent.

There is one shade of red in particular that sears out of Ferrari’s colour swatch catalogue: Rosso Corsa, which translates as ‘Racing Red’. The inference is clear: as the historic international colour of Italian racing cars, red represents the very lifeblood of Ferrari.