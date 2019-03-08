Ferrari Classiche works its magic

Ferrari hides its treasures well. They are not locked away in a secret safe or in a trophy cabinet, but reside in the archives of the Ferrari Classiche department. That is where the 'grand dames' of the past - the iconic models that represent the Prancing Horse's heritage - are restored to perfection. Classiche is indispensable in verifying the authenticity of an historic car and awarding it the certification that can render it even more valuable with the passing of the years.

One of the most recent restoration projects brought back to life a 275 GTB Competizione - chassis number 09027. When it arrived at Maranello, it was painted red. After the Classiche experts had worked their magic, it left exactly as it had been originally created, wearing the original ‘Giallo Fly’ yellow livery, as beautiful as when it had first left those same factory gates back on June 14, 1966, just four days before competing in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.