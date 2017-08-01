Fiorano: Ferrari’s laboratory

The surrounding buildings have evolved over the years from stabling to garages to hi-tech conference rooms, while the streets bear the names of the growing Ferrari family, with Via Nuvolari, Ascari and Gilles Villeneuve linking to perhaps the greatest dedication, Piazza Michael Schumacher.

The circuit has also moved with the times, now far more complex than its initial layout and size limitations would suggest. Its myriad slow and fast corners are specifically designed to ask questions of a chassis under braking, the breadth of an engine on exit, or its ability to maintain fuel and oil delivery amid high lateral forces.

In the 1990s, when technological advances began finding answers to these 20-year-old questions, a chicane was added, followed by a much faster bend at the end of the pit straight. In 2000, an irrigation system was installed that collects and stores rainwater, creating wet driving conditions at a moment’s notice.