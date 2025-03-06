For its Fall/Winter 25-26 collection, the house of the Prancing Horse takes us deep into Ferrari Universe, to the Officina, the beating heart of its creative drive.
Encompassing an artisanal workshop, a centre for study and a design lab, the Officina is a space that epitomizes the history and inherent visuals of Ferrari. It is the realm where everything originates and evolves in a constant dialogue between tradition and innovation.
For Fall Winter 25-26, Creative Director Rocco Iannone uses the concept of the Officina to propel his research into the reinvention of the founding codes of Ferrari aesthetics: rich materials, tactile refinement, visual vibrations, unique tailoring and the sublime metamorphosis of stitches and seams into decorative embellishments.
Here all surfaces undergo special treatments and manipulations – making them palpable and painterly, alive and visionary – and textures and colours are allowed to blend without limitations, free from experimental constraints.
Leathers are oiled, sponged, hand-dyed, polished, brushed and scraped like artistic frescoes. Denim is reinvented in unexpected hues that create trompe l'œil illusions; cashmere fabrics are surface-sabled to achieve a fresh, luxurious softness. Knitwear is snug and shiny or reworked with braids and ribbing inspired by ornamental stuccoes. Colours are fused together, blurred and blended, transitioning from warm oranges, greens and blues to intentional shades of red.
In the Officina, volumes and proportions are continuously shaped and reshaped to eventually shift into more defined, elongated and sleek silhouettes with accentuated waistlines and amplified curves at the shoulders and sleeves. Here, distinctive fabrics, processes, finishes and trims come to life: pinstripe patterns are reimagined in mélange versions and 3D weave yarns; velour jerseys are envisioned as draped velvets that embrace and frame the body; garment-dyed and subsequently overdyed nylon gabardine features an iridescent finish that enhances its technical feel; shearling is approached with deep artisanal mastery to reveal a frosted, plush and radiant finish; silk velvets are heightened with fil coupé jacquard patterns and dévoré prints have a subtle, see-through effect.
In this symphony of contrasts, accessories burst onto the scene to anchor looks with signature models such as the Ferrari GT Bag, Nello – the Ferrari Tool Case, and the Maranello Clutch – all exalted in their materiality and chromatic depth – as well as gloves, eyewear, sculptural jewellery and shoes adorned with floating fringes that serve as a metaphor for the timeless yet daring elegance of the Ferrari wardrobe.