Francesco Zanata recently bought a pre-owned SF90 Stradale. Even though it was from his usual Ferrari dealership, Ineco Auto of Padua, and it had just 5,000 kilometres on the clock, he insisted it underwent the Ferrari Approved certification programme. He had good reasons, harking back to a prior pre-owned purchase around three years ago, from a non-Ferrari showroom.
‘It was an F12tdf,’ says Francesco. ‘I was pleased because there are not many of them around. They are tough to find.’ Francesco knows his cars. His ownership history includes the 488 Pista Spider, the California, and the 458 Speciale A. Plus he knew the showroom, so he went ahead with what was a major purchase.
But, unbeknown to all concerned, the car had been seriously maltreated by its previous owner. ‘When I took it for a service six months later, they found 80 non-official nuts and bolts, and plenty of others that were missing altogether. Plus, there were problems with the engine, the exhaust, all sorts of things.’
The F12tdf was sent to Maranello for a comprehensive overhaul. ‘It was, shall we say, an unexpected extra expense to put everything right.’ And if that can happen to a devoted Ferrarista like Francesco, then, as he himself ruefully admits, ‘It can happen to anyone’.
Following his brutal experience Francesco recommends that everybody follow the Approved certificate path when purchasing a pre-owned Ferrari. He says, ‘It’s essential. The serenity that comes from the programme, it means you can sleep at night.’ He also emphasises that the customer service is identical to that of a first-time brand-new purchase: ‘You are treated to customer service that is right up to the same exacting high standards.’
At Maranello, Head of Pre-Owned Andrea Scioletti explains: ‘The Ferrari Approved certification programme is available to cars up to 14 years old and with up to 120,000 km on the clock. Specialist technicians carry out a comprehensive analysis of all aspects of the car, both mechanical and aesthetic, to ensure that everything is in keeping with the original specifications, that any new parts are authorised parts, and that all work has been done correctly.’
The programme carries out no less than 201 separate checks. ‘It’s an overall verification of the car,’ says Andrea, which also covers its provenance and history. It is only available for Ferrari showroom sales; private deals are excluded.
The warranty on many parts is valid for 24 months in Europe, USA, Middle East and China, and 12 months in the rest of the world. Plus, there is the 24/7 roadside assistance. ‘And, of course, it boosts the value of the car,’ adds Andrea.
‘Recent advances in electronics and computer technology have seen an exponential increase in the complexity of modern cars. Clearly this has led to increased risks when buying pre-owned, and therefore costs,’ notes Andrea. Since the Covid pandemic, the pre-owned market has boomed, making for a perfect storm that underlines the importance of the guarantee that comes from the Approved certificate.
In Treviso in Italy’s far north-east, Francesco Zanata concludes: ‘You can buy pre-owned for a variety of good reasons. For me, the Approved certificate is like a passport, a passport to serenity, believe me.’