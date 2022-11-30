We should begin by saying that the two leaders of the project who, under the direction of Flavio Manzoni, supervised the genesis of the 296 GTB, both grew up drawing free-hand. Something that many may find surprising, and perhaps reassuring.

On the cusp of the so-called ‘Generation X’ and the ‘Millennials’, Carlo Palazzani and Angelo Nivola, are head of sports cars exterior and interior design, respectively.

“The shape of the 296 GTB was brought to light in little more than one year,” explains Palazzani (who was assisted by Stefano De Simone, Jason Furtado and Adrian Griffiths). “There were many sketches, rapidly churned through artificial intelligence and then rendered into style models. Then the project entered a sort of incubator, where every component – aesthetic and technological – reached maturity. Altogether it took more than three years.” A timeframe that is nearly half what was required at the turn of the millennium, but still aeons longer than the lightning speed – barely three months after the first sketches – with which the masters of the 1960s claim to have brought prototypes to the road.

“The theme of the 296 GTB was extremely clear and apparently simple,” explains Angelo Nivola, head of sports car interior design, aided by Nicola Bevilacqua. “Fun to drive was the driving concept: a reduction in the wheelbase and the determination to keep volumes compact were the first steps, together with a particular attention to interior contents. Because – it’s worth recalling – driving pleasure, the most physical and perceived aspect of ‘fun’, is transmitted through the steering wheel.”