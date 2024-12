From the inauguration of the e-building in the presence of the President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella to the Cavalcades held across the world; from success at Monza and Monaco in Formula 1 to the second consecutive win at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the WEC; and from the launch of the 12Cilindri to the unveiling of the F80, the new supercar.

The past year has been particularly intense: now we can relive it together in this video