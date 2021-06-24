The new V6 is a clean-sheet design from Ferrari’s engineers and is the first Prancing Horse to feature the turbos installed inside the engine’s ‘vee’. Overall engine mass, and the centre of gravity, are both lower, while the new Ferrari V6 sets a new specific power output record for a production car with 221cv per litre.



The transition between electric and hybrid modes is fundamental to the sports car characteristics of the 296 GTB, and this is why a power management selector (eManettino) has been adopted alongside the traditional Manettino. The eManettino has four positions: eDrive, Hybrid, Performance, and Qualify.



Sound-wise, the 296 GTB rewrites the rules by harmoniously combining two characteristics that are normally diametrically opposed: the force of the turbos and the harmony of the high-frequency notes of a naturally-aspirated V12. Even at low revs, inside the cabin, the soundtrack features the pure V12 orders of harmonics which then, at higher revs, guarantee that typical high-frequency treble. These are further helped by a limiter that hits an impressive 8500rpm.