The 250 LM from 1963, in particular, provided the designers with inspiration through elements such as the sinuous, sculpted look of the body, the design of the B-pillar, the unusual composition of the wings into which the air intakes are set, and the delicately proportioned Kamm tail
Meticulous attention was paid to reducing weight to ensure the car’s balance and delicacy of handling. The result is a dry weight of just 1470kg, which is class-leading in regards to the overall weight-to-power ratio: 1.77kg/cv
The main instrument cluster is set into a deep cleft carved out of the dashboard trim, itself characterised by a deliberately clean, taut surface. The passenger side is very minimalistic with the standard passenger-side display, allowing them to live the driving experience very much as a participant, almost a co-driver
A special livery inspired by the 250 Le Mans can be ordered exclusively by owners that opt for the Assetto Fiorano package. Its design runs from the front wings and hugs the central grille and delineates its edges. This styling element continues along the bonnet, creating a hammer motif before running lengthways up to the roof and then down onto the rear spoiler