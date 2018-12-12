Dallas Keuchel at Ferrari

This close encounter with the latest addition to the special limited series is the final stage of Keuchel's day-long tour of Maranello. This occasion was the first time that he had visited the Ferrari headquarters, one of the stops on a short holiday in Italy, during which he visited Rome, Florence and Venice. There was only one way to start the day - with a factory tour. “For me, it was like living a dream. To see how these cars are made up close, to observe these works of art that combine craftsmanship and technology at the highest levels, made me fully appreciate the strength of the Ferrari brand, and why it has become a reference point throughout the world."



Thinking back, which was the first Ferrari that really made an impression on you?

“I was just a kid when the Enzo came out: an incredible model, both in terms of its design and its performance. But all Ferraris are just fantastic. If I think that until a few years ago I could never have even imagined owning one of these things, it's just unbelievable for me."