A New UK Challenge Series Revs Up

After an enforced delay caused by lockdown measures, the Ferrari Challenge UK Series is returning to British race tracks in July 2020. That’s welcome news for fans and drivers alike, particularly as the UK enjoys the highest number of Ferrari clients with a racing licence of any country in the world.

Last year, in 2019, the UK was the first country chosen to host a national Ferrari Challenge Series, dovetailing with existing global area championships for Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific. If the idea of a national series felt like a leap of faith, then it truly fulfilled its promise. So successful was the inaugural Ferrari Challenge UK season that a second season is now upon us – very fitting as 2020 marks the 60th anniversary of UK imports, making the country the second oldest market for Ferrari.