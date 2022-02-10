As befits this important milestone, Maranello has created an exclusive package for those clients who have participated in at least one Cavalcade: special Tailor Made configurations – with matching interiors – inspired by the locations of previous editions.
The Tailor Made Ferrari SF90 Spider - white with flashes of blue - inspired by the 2018 Cavalcade tour of the area surrounding Monte Bianco
Clients who wish to share in this special treat will be able to choose from a collection of five Tailor Made trim packages, applicable to the five newest models in the Prancing Horse’s lineup: the 812 Competizione, 812 Competizione A, SF90 Stradale, SF90 Spider and the 296 GTB.
Inspired by the colours of the most beautiful Italian cities and regions where Cavalcades have taken place – Capri, Rome, Sicily and Tuscany, amongst others – clients can select from a palette of Argento Siracusa, Blu Capri, Verde Volterra, Bianco Courmayeur and Rosso Taormina.
For lovers of Italy's seaside the 2019 Cavalcade Capri was a dream come true. The colour of the Ferrari 812 Competizione is an iridescent blue that also encompasses the nuances of green, recalled in the waters surrounding the island of Faraglioni
Colours aren’t the only personalisation features available for car exteriors: clients can also choose their preferred racing number, to apply to their car doors. Flags, too, can be added: the client’s national flag on the left door, the Italian flag on the right.
The 2013 Cavalcade took participants to Tuscany. For this Tailor Made initiative the choice of colour that best reflects the region's countryside is a deep green with shades of bronze that recall the earthy tones of the land. Seen here on a 812 Competizione A
Being a Tailor Made project, the department’s expert designers have skilfully chosen the most appropriate material mixes and colour combinations, for both the interiors and the exteriors. Allowing for a degree of internal customisation, clients are given the possibility to opt for either Alcantara or leather finishing for the cockpit.
For those who pick Alcantara, the seats come in a faded, perforated design with a pattern called ‘micro-gallettone’ – ‘gallettone’ being the Italian word for the eared spinners that were once used to attach wheels to wheel hubs. For customers who prefer leather interiors, the seats come with an abstract design showing distant hills.
In 2014 the Cavalcade visited the Sicilian town of Siracusa. The new Ferrari 296 GTB sports the configuration inspired by the silver and gold hues of the sun's reflection own the baroque marble in Italian cities of art
Finally, the rear shelf comes adorned with an extra-large carbon-fibre dedication plate and a chromed/brushed gallettone that features a dedicated anniversary engraving.
As a special ‘thank you’ to those Ferrari clients who have made Cavalcades such exceptional experiences, this Tailor Made Collection will ensure that the spirit of the Cavalcade continues, and that the bonds of the ‘Ferrari family’ become ever stronger.