The colourful 2019 Ferrari 488 racers

And the racing liveries for 2019 show just what a colourful stable of cars are competing this year. Few more impactful than the incredible Via Italia Racing 488 GT3 that competed in the 24 Hours of Daytona earlier this year. Italian racer Andrea Bertolini partnered with the Brazilian trio of Victor Franzoni, Marcos Gomes and Chico Longo in the famed event, driving the unmistakable Via Italia Racing GTD car. Eu sou Brasileiro indeed!

The Japanese Car Guy Ferrari 488 GT3 is another racing car that’s been lighting up racetracks in Asia – literally, thanks to its intense dayglo yellow paint. The searing fluorescent livery has been the one out front too, with the team of James Calado, Kei Cozzolino and Takeshi Kimura winning every single race in this year’s Asian Le Mans Series. The title victory means the team has earned a place on the grid for its vivid racer in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, held on 15/16 June.