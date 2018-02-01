Leclerc puts the Portofino through its paces

When Charles Leclerc was invited to spend a day in Portofino the young Ferrari Academy driver didn't need asking twice. But he wasn't there just to admire the attractive pastel-coloured houses clinging to the steep slopes overlooking the little harbour.

Instead the promising 20 year-old's challenging task was to put the spanking new Ferrari Portofino through its paces around the tricky coastal roads surrounding the convertible's glamorous namesake, the impossibly pretty little fishing village tucked away on Italy's Ligurian coast.

Even though Leclerc had already notched up a considerable amount of Academy time behind the wheel of an envious array of cars - the 458 Italia, the 488 GTB, the F12tdf and the 812 Superfast - he was mightily impressed by the new Portofino. "I love the way it looks", he enthused, "it's more chisselled and aggressive than the Ferrari California T."