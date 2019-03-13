Leclerc at the wheel of the Ferrari 488 Pista

Before leaving for Australia, where he will compete in his first race as a Scuderia Ferrari driver, Charles Leclerc went for a spin in the Ferrari 488 Pista on the Fiorano track. The Monegasque driver has been a member of the Prancing Horse family for years through the Ferrari Driver Academy.
He had a chance to enjoy the power of the eight-cylinder engine that won the International Engine of the Year award and was recently named the best engine of the last 20 years. "It’s not only the power that strikes you,” said Charles just after climbing out of the Ferrari 488 Pista. “It is clear that the company’s enormous experience in motorsport has gone into this car. When you drive it, you realise how much research went into the racing cars from which it derives.
The technologies have been applied and tested in Formula 1, but also in GT races contested by the Ferrari 488 GTE and in the 488 Challenge one-make series.” "The Ferrari 488 Pista offers unique excitement because it allows the driver to have fun knowing he will be completely safe,” Charles continued. "Behind the wheel, it's easy to enjoy all the power available since the extensive technology installed on the car gives a constant feeling of total control. I can say that this road car comes closer to a racing car than any other I have ever driven.”