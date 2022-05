Returning to Italy over five decades later, this 275 GTB had been changed to red, albeit still with a black leather cabin. The colour change has now been reversed by the experts of the Ferrari Classiche Department, as part of an extensive refurbishment that has seen the chassis checked and serviced, the body repaired where required, and the engine overhauled.



Moreover, as result of Enzo Ferrari’s fastidious documentation process, there is an unparalleled historical archive in Maranello that carries the information – down to the tiniest detail – for each and every car. ‘Thanks to documents such as the original build sheet that outlines the vehicle’s specifications, along with the designs of each component, and supporting items such as the bill of materials and the sales papers, we can say that the car is now exactly as she was when delivered by Ferrari in period,’ confirms Modena.