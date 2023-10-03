Celebrating The F40

Launched in 1987, the F40 was Ferrari’s second limited-edition supercar after the 288 GTO. Its pioneering body was all-composite, it was stunningly styled (by Pininfarina), it was the first production road car to exceed 200 mph (320 km/h) and, just as important, the F40 was the last road car personally signed off by Enzo Ferrari (who died in 1988).

So, there was much to celebrate as the contestants, from around the world, gathered on September 27 in the exclusive Augustus Hotel & Resort in the Tuscan seaside town of Forte dei Marmi. The setting is spectacular. In front there is the Tyrrhenian Sea, behind, the Apuan Alps.

After a technical briefing and welcome dinner, contestants set off the next day – in superb Tuscan sunshine – to the charming town of San Miniato, between Pisa and Florence, where route books were stamped (as they were at all major stops).