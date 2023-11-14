Celebrating the birth of XX

New settings on the manettino gave the driver nine different traction control settings and detailed control over the magneto-rheological dampers on the suspension. Much of this technology later found its way onto the company’s road cars and goes some way to explaining why contemporary Ferraris combine such supple ride characteristics with equally sublime and stable handling responses.

Perhaps the best-known of all the XX cars is the FXX K, which arrived in 2015 and was based on the LaFerrari. If previous XX cars looked like works-in-progress, Centro Stile’s input on the FXX K exemplified the relationship between aesthetics and aerodynamics to create a car that had its own dramatic personality – including those abbreviated rear fins.

‘Everyone thinks a track car has to be brutal to be functional, and nobody really believes that a car like this can be beautiful,’ Chief Design Officer Flavio Manzoni told me during the car’s reveal. ‘Aerodynamics is a huge opportunity for designers. It’s impossible to think of a modern car like this without understanding the engineering principles.’