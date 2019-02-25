Excitement in the Gulf

The cars traversed 1,200 kilometres along desert roads and beside the endless beaches that lap the Gulf, embracing all the beauty of the United Arab Emirates. From 20 to 24 February, Ferrari marked the 25th anniversary of its arrival in the region with a first Cavalcade International involving 94 cars from 20 countries.
The skyscrapers of Dubai provided a fascinating backdrop to the start. The excitement continued through wild desert landscapes and along the hairpin bends of Mount Jabel Jais, which the Ferraris climbed before parading past Burj Khalifa by Emaar, the world's tallest skyscraper lit up in red for the occasion. The cars then headed to Abu Dhabi - the first time that a Cavalcade International had visited two cities - stopping off at some of the country's other symbolic sites. There were visits to the Grand Mosque, one of the world's largest, and the Louvre Abu Dhabi, the museum designed by Jean Nouvel whose harmonious metal structures formed the backdrop to nearly 100 hundred parked Ferraris.
Lots of fun and thrills were to be had at the Dubai Autodrome, where the participants had a chance to let rip, and at the Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, the region’s largest amusement park inspired by the exciting world of the Italian brand. At the end of this breathtaking drive, 12 cars formed the UAE flag, offering an original salute to a country where the Cavallino Rampante is now very much at home. However, the excitement continued to the last night, when all participants were invited into the desert to enjoy a dinner expertly prepared by a Michelin-starred chef under the night sky.
The United Arab Emirates offered a perfect and varied terrain for the third edition of the Cavalcade International, an event that provides a unique opportunity to experience the pleasure of driving a Ferrari along routes carefully designed to brings out its qualities. A travelling show in which these exclusive models are the undisputed stars.