Cavalcade Classiche 2023

There was a 212 Inter, the car that in 1951 effectively replaced the 166 as Ferrari’s preferred sports racer. We saw a 750 Monza, the celebrated 3.0-litre four-cylinder sports racer. There were numerous 250 GTs, Ferrari’s most famous (and popular) sports car of the ’50s. Some were two-seat racers, others the more luxurious GT Berlinetta Lusso models. There were even a handful of the open-top 250 GT Californias, ideal for when the sun came out.

From the ‘60s, highlights included 275 GTB4 and 275 GTS, and the 365 GTB4, better known as the Daytona – to commemorate Ferrari’s famous 1-2-3 in the 1967 Daytona 24-hour race.

Moving closer to the modern day, we saw GTOs, F40s and F50s. Indeed Piero Ferrari, son of founder Enzo and Vice-Chairman of Ferrari, was driving an F50. His grandson Enzo Mattioli Ferrari was in an F40 and was delighted that his grandfather had allowed him to drive an F40 for the first time.

It was entry list that meant anyone lucky enough to pass the Toscana Resort in Castelfalfi saw one of the finest displays of Ferraris ever assembled. Castelfalfi itself is a medieval jewel set in the rolling hills of Tuscany, home to a five-star hotel and an eighth century castle, recently renovated.