Bringing Ferrari style to e-racing gamers

Richard Aucock
This gaming headset brings a touch of Scuderia Ferrari to e-racing
For years, gamers have been able to compete virtually in the latest Ferrari models, perfectly depicted in digital form. Whatever your choice of console or game, there will be a garage full of the Scuderia’s finest to drive and race. Naturally, Ferrari is the brand of choice for many gamers.
The masterminds behind the games often work closely with the Ferrari design and engineering teams, to make sure the cars are prefect recreations of the real thing. Design is faithful to reality and they handle with the same peerless characteristics of a physical Ferrari. Gamers have never had it so good. Now, Ferrari is making the experience of e-racing even more authentic with a new gaming headset, called the T.Racing Scuderia Ferrari Edition. Developed by Thrustmaster, it has been modelled on the headsets used by the pit crews in F1 and GT racing.
As such, it will give gamers the authentic look of a competitor in the Ferrari motorsport universe. The T.Racing Scuderia Ferrari Edition is faithfully finished in Rosso Corsa, and the shape is based on real life paddock headsets. It has an on-ear volume control knob and a lightweight in-line mic controller, again with volume buttons as well as a mute control. The microphone is both unidirectional and noise-cancelling, and is also detachable. Naturally for a Ferrari Officially Licenced Product, it’s a high-performance headset. The 50mm true analytics drivers have an optimized frequency response curve that delivers audio fidelity.
In fact, the main objective of this headset is to provide a precise audio rendering that properly reproduces motor sounds and surrounding elements from racing games. The sound pressure level has also been developed to eliminate distortion. Gamers competing in endurance e-racing should find the T.Racing Scuderia Ferrari Edition comfortable. The large, 25mm thick ear cushions are made from ultra-soft fabric with 7610 memory foam and there’s a further gel layer for added comfort. This also helps isolate noise, for full immersion in the racing game.
Beautifully finished, the headset is presented in a gift box and has been designed in Europe to give a genuine F1 paddock-inspired look. It was launched this year in response to requests from gamers seeking the authentic Ferrari experience. It has already been well received by the racing gaming community.
Most importantly, this is a Ferrari licenced product that younger e-racers should be able to afford. It costs 100 Euros, a price point designed to be accessible. Ferrari wants to inspire the next generation of the Tifosi, and the T.Racing Scuderia Ferrari Edition is the perfect addition to their e-racing kit bag. The perfect Christmas gift for the young Ferrari fan in your family? Turn them into a pitlane pro and help take their gaming to the next level with this Thrustmaster race-inspired Rosso Corsa headset!