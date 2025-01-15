An intense year

The generous dimensions of the Yearbook give the bold designs of the Fashion collection space to be savoured as they deserve. They also provide readers a ringside seat at three crucial events that defined Ferrari’s year: the inauguration of the e-building that heralds a new era of flexible and sustainable production; One Ferrari at the Miami Grand Prix, which saw the launch of the 12Cilindri, the presentation of the capsule collection and the arrival of a Cavalcade; and finally Family Day, where 30,000 people, employees and family happily toured the Maranello facilities.
Photography illustrating numerous client events proves equally engaging, from various Cavalcades to the Mille Miglia and Targa Florio Tributes and the celebrations around Ferrari’s 70th anniversary in the US and 30th in the Middle East.
Motorsport rounds out this highly compelling package. An emotional and unrelenting F1 season is brought vividly to life with stunning imagery and Team Manager Fred Vasseur’s exclusive insights. Meanwhile, Antonello Coletta, Global Head of Ferrari Endurance and Corse Clienti, reveals the secrets behind the 499P’s second Le Mans win running, as well as its first win in the Hypercar category at the 6 Hours of Austin.
It’s a fitting conclusion to another year at the top, in anticipation of a 2025 sure to be charged with even more emotion.