What do you mean?

“An example: when you design a car you always set out at the beginning all the known problems that are possible. Even so, once production is underway, it might be that some cars reveal anomalies and it’s here that Quality Control comes into play, to look for solutions, by involving all the necessary departments. Being aware that you don’t know everything is an opportunity for continuous learning. At Ferrari, everyone feels the responsibility of realising excellence in every aspect of our products and services, just as how in racing we know all too well that a single detail can decide the outcome of a race. If we want to focus on roles, it’s no coincidence that very capable people pass from the departments of Planning, and of Experimentation, to the Quality Control role.

Is there something that must always be kept in mind when considering teamwork?

“I believe that the fundamental principle is: be prepared to listen to others. And in order to understand what you are doing you shouldn’t be afraid of asking questions, of yourself and of those who work with you, and making an effort to know them better so that you can work out how they can help us. Often we carry out a task for the simple reason that someone above us asked us to do it, even though we may not be very convinced that it’s the right thing to do. Instead, expressing one’s doubts helps from every point of view, personal and collective, because we develop and it contributes to the final result. Similarly, there’s the importance of the ability to adapt, that readiness to confront situations that can change from one minute to the next, without losing energy or enthusiasm.”