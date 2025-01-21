“Some time ago”, says Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna, “I had this question put to me: ‘which departments are the most important ones in Ferrari?’ I replied by posing my own question: ‘which parts of our body are the most important parts?’ Because to stay healthy everything has to function well, including, and perhaps above all, that which is less visible. That’s true for our bodies, and it’s just as true for our company too.”
What are the risks of not doing so?
“You run the risk of taking for granted something that is in fact certainly not a given. One example that says it all: quality. Ferrari claims – rightly – that in everything it does it places the greatest importance upon quality. It is a fundamental element in the luxury sector. But sometimes we overlook the fact that lots of people, at various stages, have contributed to reaching those standards through their commitment and passion. Often they’ve done so out of sight. Because quality comes, above all, from an act of humility.”
What do you mean?
“An example: when you design a car you always set out at the beginning all the known problems that are possible. Even so, once production is underway, it might be that some cars reveal anomalies and it’s here that Quality Control comes into play, to look for solutions, by involving all the necessary departments. Being aware that you don’t know everything is an opportunity for continuous learning. At Ferrari, everyone feels the responsibility of realising excellence in every aspect of our products and services, just as how in racing we know all too well that a single detail can decide the outcome of a race. If we want to focus on roles, it’s no coincidence that very capable people pass from the departments of Planning, and of Experimentation, to the Quality Control role.
Is there something that must always be kept in mind when considering teamwork?
“I believe that the fundamental principle is: be prepared to listen to others. And in order to understand what you are doing you shouldn’t be afraid of asking questions, of yourself and of those who work with you, and making an effort to know them better so that you can work out how they can help us. Often we carry out a task for the simple reason that someone above us asked us to do it, even though we may not be very convinced that it’s the right thing to do. Instead, expressing one’s doubts helps from every point of view, personal and collective, because we develop and it contributes to the final result. Similarly, there’s the importance of the ability to adapt, that readiness to confront situations that can change from one minute to the next, without losing energy or enthusiasm.”
The year 2024 was rich in very ‘visible’ results …
“It was the year of the first real ‘One Ferrari’ event, that of Miami, where all the different souls of the company – Racing, Sports Cars, Lifestyle – were involved. And it was the year in which we laid down the foundations for our future production with the inauguration of the e-building; it was the year of the Family Day and of great sporting successes, from Monte Carlo to Monza in Formula One, to the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the 6 Hours of Austin in the WEC; and it was the year of the F80, our new Supercar which, following in the wake of models like the GTO, F40, F50, Enzo, and the LaFerrari, maps out the road for the next decade. And let’s not forget our focus on welfare issues, with the medical check-ups extended to all our employees and their families. And, precisely, none of this would have been possible without the contribution of lots of people. And I don’t only mean employees.”
Meaning?
“When we talk about the team we must bear in mind all the various components: our partners, the sponsors, the suppliers. Without overlooking the clients, the shareholders, or the research centres such as E-Cells Lab, the laboratory that Ferrari set up with the University of Bologna for the study of materials and the physical and chemical properties of their cells to find innovative solutions for batteries. Today, more than ever, each of these areas has to be considered a full member of the team. Creating solid and continuing relationships with them is not only a strategy, but is fundamental for the final result.”
If we were to express it in a slogan
“We have to always choose the ‘eco-system’, not the ‘ego-system’. That’s the only way that you can achieve results that are important and sustainable in the long term.”