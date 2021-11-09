Starting with the soundtrack, Leiters says: “The V6 reaches a new level for a turbo engine. With our V12 engines, you hear every detonation very clearly, and the V6 reminds me of the V12: it’s more like a naturally-aspirated engine than a turbo engine. It’s like music.”

As for perceived acceleration, Leiters remarks: “Nought to 100 kilometres per hour figures are not the be all and end all for us; it’s about going from low to high revs in a linear progression of power and torque, always increasing. We worked a lot on the turbocharger side to deliver a crisp response and the best combination of power and efficiency without turbo lag.”





And the go-kart feeling? “This is all about how your every command is felt directly and controllably in how the car reacts,” says Leiters. “Our focus has been to make the new 296 GTB more compact, to lose weight and to lower the centre of gravity. The short wheelbase is only possible with the V6, and the low centre of gravity – about 10 millimetres lower than the F8 Tributo’s – is only possible with our innovative 120-degree V6.”