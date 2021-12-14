The cover star of the Yearbook is the latest edition to the Icona series, the Ferrari Daytona SP3 and as tradition dictates, there are two cover versions available for collectors: red and white.
The other launches of 2021 are also featured. The new hybrid V6 Ferrari 296 GTB is put through its paces across Italy’s Piedmont mountains, the 812 Competizione is let loose on North America’s Palmer Motorsports Park in Massachusetts, and the 812 Competizione A proves itself to be the apex predator of Targa tops.
Ferrari of course would be nothing without its passionate employees, and this year every department within the factory is showcased within a series of photograph that celebrates the people who make up one big team.
This was also the year that new Attività Sportive GT building opened within the Fiorano circuit, bringing together under one roof all the people and cars that make Corse Clienti and Competizioni GT the winning teams that they are.
And that’s all before we mention the launch of the Ferrari fashion collection, the triumphant FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) season, the complete reimagining and opening of the Cavallino Restaurant and two exclusive services by Charles Leclerc with his brother Arthur and Carlos Sainz with his father Carlos.
Finally, both the Formula 1 SF21 and the 488 GTE grace the back cover to mark the end of another extraordinary year for Ferrari.