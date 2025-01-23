Once again, the Ferrari Tailor Made programme has created a unique pièce – a masterfully re-imagined Ferrari Roma Spider that combines new technologies and peerless workmanship with innovative production techniques and special materials.
The result is a truly unique interpretation of Ferrari’s 620 cv convertible, one that evokes the very best of ‘Italianness’ achievable via the programme’s vast array of personalisation options.
Featuring in ‘Ferrari One of a Kind’ – the exhibition dedicated to the exclusive world of Ferrari personalisation and open until the end of February 2025 at Museo Enzo Ferrari, Modena – this Roma Spider glows with an exterior in magnetic Oro Mida and features interior colours of Rosso Bologna and Oro Mida metallic leather.
The skill of Ferrari’s Tailor Made artisans is showcased throughout, including their use of chrome-free nappa leather and wood of controlled origin for the tonneau cover and rear floor. Shields on each front wing represent the first implementation of laser engraving on aluminium body components, while a compass rose and geographical co-ordinates for Maranello are engraved on the car’s bonnet.
Sustainability is key to the project. The thread used to stitch the seats is obtained from recycled tyres, some engine components are created with aluminium recycled during the production phase in the factory’s foundry, and parts of the centre console are made from sand recovered from the foundry’s own casts.
A partnership with Montblanc led to a special edition of the iconic Meisterstück writing instrument to celebrate the car’s launch, finished in the same Oro Mida colour as the one-off convertible. It is accompanied by a logbook whose cover is made of re-used leather in the same colours of the roadster’s own interior and reprises the geographical co-ordinates for Maranello found on the Roma’s bonnet.
Materials and processes developed for this project will further extend the wealth of personalisation options offered by Maranello, so it was only fitting that the car join other rare icons of the Prancing Horse at the immersive ‘Ferrari One of a Kind’ show.
Together with an interactive wall that enables the physical experience of materials, fabrics, colours, and the vast range of options that the Ferrari Styling Centre provides for clients, the installation is now enhanced by the particular materials chosen for this unique Ferrari Roma Spider Tailor Made.