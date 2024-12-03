A Taste of the Cavallino

And now, in the run-up to the 2024 holiday season, you can give a unique taste of the Ristorante Cavallino to loved ones and friends. The Cavallino’s new range of products have been designed to be given as gifts, or maybe just for treating yourself. There’s a new selection of handmade Peyrano chocolates, artisanal cookies, and exclusive Cavallino tableware on offer, as well as a traditional panettone.

Crafted in the heart of Modena, the classic artisan panettone has been leavened with natural sourdough and double-proofed for over 48 hours. Elegantly presented in a unique designed tin, its soft texture and bold flavour are enhanced by the finest candied fruits. For a festive taste of the Ristorante Cavallino, there can’t be anything better.