A New Breed of Spider

It's a standout Ferrari, yet the lineage is clear. Ferrari’s first car, the 125 S, was a V12 spider, and the car that really forged Ferrari’s international racing reputation, while the 166 MM (which won both Le Mans and the Mille Miglia) was also a V12 powered drop-top. The 250 GT Cabriolet and 250 California – which both debuted in 1957 – saw the open-top V12 format move to a wider audience and prioritise the road rather than the track.

The delectable 275 GTS of 1964 – a spider version of the 275 GTB – saw the format refined and driver appeal further enhanced. The ultimate Ferrari spider of the ‘60s, though, was surely the last: the 365 GTS4 – better known now as the Daytona Spider – which was launched at the 1969 Frankfurt Show. Its timeless design, the work of Pininfarina’s legendary stylist Leonardo Fioravanti – who also penned the original coupé version of the Daytona – has also clearly influenced the 12Cilindri Spider.

All Ferraris have cues from the past, no matter how subtle, or how futuristic and advanced the shape. On the 12Cilindri, as with the Daytona, the flanks are cleanly styled, the bonnet unusually long and sleek (emphasising the V12 power underneath), the front wheel arches subtly blending into that shapely snout. The 12Cilindri’s single wrap-around front band is reminiscent of the Daytona’s front end, in which the four headlamps were covered by an unusual plexiglass band (replaced in 1971 by pop-up headlamps, as demanded by US safety regulations).