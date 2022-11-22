Sounds like a dream, right? Well, it’s actually the story line of the new Richard Mille for Ferrari film, which celebrates the monumental first collaboration between these two iconic brands. The result is the RM UP-01 Ferrari – the slimmest watch ever produced by Richard Mille, and a true manifestation of both brands’ dedication to design, engineering, and craftsmanship.

“You don’t wear a Richard Mille on your wrist to keep track of time but because you’re in control of your destiny,” says Guillaume Mille, director of the film and son of Richard Mille. “It’s the same thing when you drive a Ferrari. You’re not simply trying to get from A to B. You’re tapping into a new vein of sensations that most people don’t even imagine are there. Power, performance and control – pure exhilaration in all its most addictive forms. So that’s what we decided to show in this film: life lived to the fullest.”



