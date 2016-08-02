Dressing the red knight

The final touches. Usually the gloves are the final garment to go on. This is for at least a couple of reasons. They are tight to ensure maximum sensitivity and are very enveloping, with a mandatory 8cm cuff to ensure maximum protection in the event of fire. Drivers hate to have sweaty hands and that is why they prefer to cover them only when it's time to drive. For many, however, the very last touch before getting in the car, often always with the same foot and from the same side, is to close the upper part of the suit which is made of Velcro. That’s it. The session has begun: the mechanic signals that it’s time to go out and race, the car leaves the garage and the visor is lowered. Off he goes!