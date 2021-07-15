All eyes up front: Ferrari go into 6 Hours of Monza having led the way at the previous 8 Hours of Portimao. The unmistakable red livery of AF Corse Ferrari's #51 and #52 who came in first and second in the Pro category, while the blue Cetilar Racing Prancing horse took the win in the Am race.
For over two decades the Prancing Horse dominated endurance racing, with the world being introduced to the Ferrari 330 P3, the 250 Testa Rossa and Sergio Scaglietti’s beautifully designed 250 GTO. The Ferrari 330 P3 placed first at the 1000km of Monza in 1966
After an eighteen-month enforced hiatus, famous Ferrari fans will make a welcome return to the grandstands this weekend for round three of the FIA World Endurance Championship