Almost three years ago, Nicklas Nielsen drove the Le Mans-winning 499P at its first roll out at the Fiorano test track. Today the Dane returns with fellow official driver Alessandro Pier Guidi to test the next best thing for the road: the new Ferrari F80 supercar. The new supercar borrows directly from the 499P with its 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine, up to 800V hybrid system and MGU-K electric motor developed, tested and manufactured entirely by Ferrari.

To say the Le Mans winners are race-ready is an understatement. Both are fresh from a historic Ferrari 1-2-3 at the opening round of the FIA World Endurance Championship in Qatar – Nielsen taking the win in the number 50 499P he shares with Antonio Fuoco and Miguel Molina, while Pier Guidi and teammates James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi rounded out the podium in number 51.