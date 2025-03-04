The Ferrari F80 brings New York to a standstill as it touches down Stateside
Words: Ben Barry
New York might be the city that never sleeps, but today it comes to a standstill as the Ferrari F80 makes its surprise American debut on the streets of Manhattan. With a fusion of progressive design and innovative hybrid technology, the F80 is the perfect complement to this most futuristic of cityscapes.
Born from the racetrack but F80 is equally at home in Times Square
When the F80 arrives in Times Square, NYC’s epicentre is pulsing with activity. Billboards battle for attention in a blaze of neon, horns of yellow cabs blare and tourists linger to take in the sights as locals blur by. Yet amid the endless motion, the Ferrari draws every gaze.
The Oculus's brilliant white structure is a striking backdrop for the F80's progressive design
Heading south along Church Street before cutting over to Greenwich, the F80 arrives at The Oculus, the striking centrepiece of the World Trade Center redevelopment. With its ribs of brilliant white steel reaching to the heavens like wings, this beacon of hope is a striking contrast with the F80’s bold forms, and a reminder to reflect on this incredible city’s resilience.
Manhattan sunshine highlights the F80's fusion of aesthetics and function
On a ferry from the tip of Manhattan, the Ferrari F80 ventures near the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island – enduring symbols of New York as both gateway to America and melting pot of the world. Manhattan’s iconic skyline rises proudly in the near-distance, testament to the boundless possibility of human ambition.