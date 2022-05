It’s a comparison that hasn’t gone unnoticed at Ferrari, where equality between men and women is not just something they casually talk about over coffee; it is a fundamental aspect of working life in which they strive day and night to succeed. And, like all things worth striving for, success hasn’t happened overnight.



Last year, Ferrari became the first Italian company to be awarded the Equal Salary Certificate, providing equal pay to both men and women holding the same qualifications and positions within the company. It was the first step in a long journey.



“We are proud to receive this certification”, said the company at the time. “Equality of treatment and opportunity is not simply about the essential principle of equity. It is a fundamental pillar to attract, retain and develop the finest talents to foster innovation and our long-term growth”.