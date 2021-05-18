Words – Ben Pulman



Sixty years ago a sports car broke new ground for Ferrari

The 246 SP ushered in a revolutionary mid-engined layout that would forever change the road and race cars of the Prancing Horse…

The success of the 246 SP, with two wins at the Targa Florio and victories at famous events like the 1000km of the Nürburgring, owes much to the talented engineers, designers and drivers that Enzo Ferrari assembled at the Scuderia in the late 1950s and early ‘60s.



These great men had achieved storied success with V12-powered front-engined sports cars, the 250 Testa Rossa securing Ferrari the World Sports Car Championship in both 1958 and 1960. But a change was occurring within Formula 1, with teams moving to mid-engined configurations (called rear-engined at the time, with no distinction made over where behind the driver the engine was located).