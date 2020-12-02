YEARBOOK 2020

This completely unprecedented challenge has actually strengthened the marque’s core values, allowing it to respond with creativity, previously unrevealed power and a sense of responsibility towards others both inside and beyond the legendary Maranello factory gates. Humanity is what made the difference.

To celebrate that fact, five famous writers from five different countries have written five short stories especially for the Yearbook, all centring around the resilience, vision and hope that have characterised Ferrari’s work in recent months. Personal and universal visions that tell the tale of the times we are living in.