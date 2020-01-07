Scuderia Ferrari came to the track in the 2001 season as the clear favourites. The team from Maranello had won both the previous season's titles and shown its drivers and technicians to be a cohesive unit. The new regulations had not introduced massive changes, and this was further reason to believe Ferrari would go on being the leader in Formula 1. For the F2001, Ferrari took on board the changes requested by the FIA, most notably that rear spoilers had to be at least 10 cm off the ground to limit downforce. It built on the winning concepts used in 2000's cars and came up with solutions for making the F2001 even lighter, with more freedom when fixing the ballast.

Michael Schumacher dominated the first two races, in Australia and Malaysia, then David Coulthard of McLaren made his presence felt in Brazil. He would be Ferrari's only real opponent throughout the season. The Briton drew on consistency as his strength, while Schumacher was forced to retire from the race at Imola. However, the German won in Spain and at the European Grand Prix at Nürburgring. Often that year, he found himself fighting against his very own younger brother on the track, Ralf, who had become of the best drivers in Formula 1 and was competing for Williams, alongside a character who would soon find himself in many a duel with the elder Schumacher: the Colombian Juan Pablo Montoya.